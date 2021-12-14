Hong Kong Disneyland Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Toy Story Land

Can you believe that Toy Story Land at Hong Kong Disneyland is 10 years old? Cast members at Hong Kong Disneyland are celebrating the anniversary of the park’s first-ever themed land expansion.

What’s Happening:

Toy Story Land first opened at Hong Kong Disneyland on November 17, 2011. Since then, Toy Story themed lands have also been added to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The first Toy Story Land, known as Toy Story Playland, opened at Walt Disney Studios Paris on August 17, 2010.

Specially designed pavement artwork to mark the anniversary was created by the park’s Custodial team at the land’s entrance.

Many of the cast members at Hong Kong’s Toy Story Land have been in the area since opening day, bringing the playfulness to life each day.

The video below will introduce you to four of these opening day “toy helpers,” each sharing their memories and some of the fun cast traditions that have emerged over the first ten years. The video also features greetings and congratulatory messages from cast at other Toy Story Lands’ across the globe.

