The Walt Disney Company to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 9, 2022

The Walt Disney Company has announced that their annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s next shareholders meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.
- Next year’s event will once again be hosted virtually.
- To listen to the webcast, shareholders (and anyone else who wants to listen) can visit www.disney.com/investors at the scheduled time.
- The webcast presentation will be archived after it is completed.
- LaughingPlace.com will also host a live blog sharing key points from the meeting as it’s happening.
More Walt Disney Company News:
- Both The Walt Disney Company and YouTube have expressed confidence during their ongoing negotiations to keep content on YouTube TV. The current deal between Disney and YouTube expires on Friday, December 17 and the two companies have not yet been able to reach a new agreement.
- Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution have renewed their multi-year distribution deal, allowing Disney to continue to market and distribute New Regency’s new releases.
- Disney Branded Television has recognized and promoted three music executives who have all supervised the creative direction of thousands of songs for the various Disney channels.