20th Century Studios Lands an Untitled Sister Comedy Starring Sandra Oh And Awkwafina

Deadline reports, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled Sister comedy, originally set for Netflix, from Gloria Sanchez, starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh.
What’s Happening:
- Following a competitive situation, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled Sister comedy from Gloria Sanchez. The studio has also tapped rising star Jessica Yu as director after landing the rights. Jen D’Angelo, who recently penned Hocus Pocus 2, writing the script.
- Gloria Sanchez founders Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce along with Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First. Gloria Sanchez’s Alex Brown will executive produce.
- The news behind the project broke last year with Netflix landing the rights but sources say the streamer recently let the project move back to the market with several suitors quickly making bids. 20th Century Studios was aggressive early on and were able to land rights and are now prioritizing the project in development.
- The story of the comedy follows Awkwafina’s character, a brilliant but tightly wound, Jeopardy-obsessed young woman must reunite with Oh’s character, her estranged, catastrophe of a sister when they’re forced to come up with the money to cover their mother’s gambling debts. The two embark on a wild, cross country trek in a desperate hope to win enough cash the only way they can think of—by turning our reluctant heroine into a bona-fide Jeopardy champion.
More 20th Century Studios News:
- Get up close and personal with the villains of 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man by watching the action-packed, brand-new trailer.
- Originally set to hit theaters on January 14th, the thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is set to head straight to Hulu instead.
- 20th Century’s Ron’s Gone Wrong will be streamed on both Disney+ and HBO Max, as part of an unusual deal between Disney and WarnerMedia.