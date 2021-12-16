Development Begins on “Noggin” from Scott Weinger for Disney+

Disney Branded Television has begun development on Noggin, a Disney+ series based on John Corey Whaley’s book of the same name, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The series, billed as part Fault in Our Stars and part coming-of-age science-fiction, will follow Travis Coates, a leukemia survivor and successful participant of a head-onto-somebody-else’s-donor-body transplant. At 16, just before Travis died, he decided to have his head cryogenically frozen in the hope that future medical technology would allow his head to receive a donor body, such that he could live a full and healthy life. What he and his family didn’t account for was that it wouldn’t take very long. Now, Travis has a good head—on someone else’s shoulders.
- The project comes from writer/actor Scott Weinger, known for his roles as Steve on Full House and as the voice of Aladdin.
- In recent years, Weigner has transitioned to writing and producing, most recently on ABC’s Black-ish, Dan Fogelman’s ABC musical Galavant and The Muppets.
- Weigner will executive produce alongside Randall Einhorn (The Mick, Wilfred) and Jeremy Stern of Sad Unicorn.
More Disney+ News:
