Development Begins on “Noggin” from Scott Weinger for Disney+

Disney Branded Television has begun development on Noggin, a Disney+ series based on John Corey Whaley’s book of the same name, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The series, billed as part Fault in Our Stars and part coming-of-age science-fiction, will follow Travis Coates, a leukemia survivor and successful participant of a head-onto-somebody-else’s-donor-body transplant. At 16, just before Travis died, he decided to have his head cryogenically frozen in the hope that future medical technology would allow his head to receive a donor body, such that he could live a full and healthy life. What he and his family didn’t account for was that it wouldn’t take very long. Now, Travis has a good head—on someone else’s shoulders.

The project comes from writer/actor Scott Weinger, known for his roles as Steve on Full House and as the voice of Aladdin.

In recent years, Weigner has transitioned to writing and producing, most recently on ABC's Black-ish, Dan Fogelman's ABC musical Galavant and The Muppets.

Weigner will executive produce alongside Randall Einhorn (The Mick, Wilfred) and Jeremy Stern of Sad Unicorn.

