“Free Guy” Coming to Disney+ on February 23

Disney+ announced today that 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy will be coming to the streaming service in early 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ announced that 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy, the epic adventure-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds will be available for all Disney+ subscribers to enjoy on February 23, 2022.
- Free Guy was released in theaters August 13, 2021 and has grossed over $330 million worldwide to date. The 20th Century Studios film recently won a People’s Choice Award for The Comedy Movie of 2021 and received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy.
- Disney+ has also released a new video highlighting all of the exciting originals and library content that will be available in 2022. The special look gives fans a preview of some of the most highly-anticipated titles coming next year, including:
- Free Guy
- Eternals
- The Book of Boba Fett
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Ms. Marvel
- She-Hulk
- Moon Knight
- and many more!
