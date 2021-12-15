The Latest Episode of “Disney+ Deets” Goes Behind the Scenes of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”

The latest episode of Disney+ Deets is here, and it’s taking us behind the scenes of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with their Top 10 list of facts you might not know from the film!

What’s Happening:

Some fun facts from this episode include: Return of the Jedi was given the fake production name Blue Harvest to keep the set and production a secret from the outside world. The Rancor from the movie gained it's growling sounds from a dachshund dog. Jabba the Hutt was one of the largest working puppets ever made for a production and required 3 people to operate it. Watch this episode of Disney+ Deets for many more fun facts about Star Wars: Return of the Jedi .



Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is a story of Luke Skywalker battling horrible Jabba the Hutt and cruel Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel Alliance and triumph over the Galactic Empire. Han Solo and Princess Leia reaffirm their love and team with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, the Ewoks and the androids C-3PO and R2-D2 to aid in the disruption of the Dark Side and the defeat of the evil emperor.

