“The Goonies” Film Re-Enactment Drama Now In Development at Disney+

A project originally in development at Fox based on a re-enactment of The Goonies is now heading to Disney+, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ is redeveloping Fox’s original project, originally known simply as “Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project,” which is now called Our Time .

. Fox originally ordered a pilot in February 2020, but passed on the project this past May.

Our Time comes from The Bold Type

comes from The original project, written by Watson, began after failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach.

She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies… The Goonies .

. Over the course of the season, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams.

