“The Goonies” Film Re-Enactment Drama Now In Development at Disney+

A project originally in development at Fox based on a re-enactment of The Goonies is now heading to Disney+, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ is redeveloping Fox’s original project, originally known simply as “Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project,” which is now called Our Time.
- Fox originally ordered a pilot in February 2020, but passed on the project this past May.
- Our Time comes from The Bold Type creator Sarah Watson, along with the Gail Berman-run SideCar, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, and Warner Bros.
- The original project, written by Watson, began after failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach.
- She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies… The Goonies.
- Over the course of the season, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams.
