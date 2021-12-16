Disneyland Teases Magic Key Holder Celebration Month Coming February 2022

Magic Key Holder Celebration Month is coming this February, take a look at some of the fun things coming to the Disneyland Resort in early 2022!

What’s Happening:

In February of 2022, Disneyland Magic Key Holders will be able to partake in special menu items, themed merchandise, photo opportunities, at-home celebrations and more curated for the most dedicated Disneyland fans.

Stay tuned to the Disneyland app for more info and details to come!

