Disneyland Teases Magic Key Holder Celebration Month Coming February 2022

Magic Key Holder Celebration Month is coming this February, take a look at some of the fun things coming to the Disneyland Resort in early 2022!
What’s Happening:
- In February of 2022, Disneyland Magic Key Holders will be able to partake in special menu items, themed merchandise, photo opportunities, at-home celebrations and more curated for the most dedicated Disneyland fans.
- Stay tuned to the Disneyland app for more info and details to come!
More Disneyland News:
- Disney Visa Card holders can make use of special savings on stays for most nights at all three Disneyland Resort hotels from January 3 through April 7, 2022.
- Ringing in the New Year with many celebrations coming in 2022, the Disneyland Resort is introducing a special ticket offer just for you to experience Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure park for as little as $67 per day.
- Disneyland is now offering a special 90-minute gathering at Mickey’s House for you and up to 9 friends.