Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shoretrooper Pack Now Available to Pre-Order on Hasbro Pulse

Star Wars fans can now collect their own battalion with The Vintage Collection Shoretrooper Pack, now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse.
What’s Happening:
- During the height of the Empire, coastal defense shoretroopers would patrol the Imperial military headquarters on Scarif. You can now collect your own battalion with the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shoretrooper Pack.
- The figures are now available to be pre-ordered on Hasbro Pulse.
- They will be available on shopDisney at a later date.
