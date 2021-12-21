The Eternals Prepare to Take on The Avengers in “Eternals #10” This March

Over the last year, writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribić have revolutionized the Eternals mythology in their acclaimed run on “Eternals.” Now, they’re ready to launch into the next chapter as the Eternals are gearing up to face off with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
- Marvel shared a first look at the cover for “Eternals #10” from Ribić above, as well as some details on the upcoming issue.
- Long-hidden truths about the nature of these god-like beings have been revealed, forever changing their role in the Marvel Universe, and this March, the Eternals may have brand-new enemies to contend with – The Avengers.
- The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask — for it’s not so much a pilgrimage…and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don’t know won’t hurt them…right?
- Don’t miss the lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022 when “Eternals #10” hits stands on March 9th.
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- Witness Ben Reilly and Peter Parker go web to web with the future of Spider-Man up for grabs as the Beyond era come to an end in March!
- Frank Castle must face his destiny. Beginning this March, Frank’s dark path will be revealed in “Punisher,” a series years in the making that will mark the definitive culmination of Frank Castle’s journey in the Marvel Universe to date, building on his past to reveal his inescapable future.
- Don’t miss your chance to own a special piece of Marvel Comics history when the “Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus” arrives in June.
- Dan Slott’s long-awaited “Reckoning War” saga begins this February, kicking off in “Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1” and then unfolding in the pages of “Fantastic Four.”