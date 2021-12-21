The Eternals Prepare to Take on The Avengers in “Eternals #10” This March

Over the last year, writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribić have revolutionized the Eternals mythology in their acclaimed run on “Eternals.” Now, they’re ready to launch into the next chapter as the Eternals are gearing up to face off with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel

Long-hidden truths about the nature of these god-like beings have been revealed, forever changing their role in the Marvel Universe, and this March, the Eternals may have brand-new enemies to contend with – The Avengers.

The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask — for it’s not so much a pilgrimage…and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don’t know won’t hurt them…right?

Don’t miss the lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022 when “Eternals #10” hits stands on March 9th.

