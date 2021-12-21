Bring Home the Bounty: The High Republic Collection from Heroes & Villains

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! This week fashion designer Heroes & Villains is celebrating The High Republic with a collection of fashionable gear for fans of the book series.

Star Wars fans who have been enjoying The High Republic series will want to share their love of the stories with specially themed attire from Heroes & Villains

Perfect for the next time they curl up with the books, the collection includes: A Hoodie T-Shirts A Baseball Cap

Select items feature the High Republic logo and read “Jedi Order,” “For Light and Life – Galactic Republic” and more in the Aurebesh alphabet.

All designs are available now on the Heroes & Villains website

