Marvel Teases “Hulk of War” and “Banner of Thor” Comics Coming in April

There are a lot of exciting comics on the upcoming slate but today, Marvel shared a tease for two more coming in April. It appears the Hulk and Thor will be crossing paths once again in the near future.

Writer Donny Cates and artist Martin Coccolo will be teaming up for these mysterious new comics.

Cates is currently writing the ongoing “Hulk” series and has taken Bruce Banner in a different direction than anything we’ve seen before.

Now, he will be clashing with Thor, another character recently handled by Cates and who knows what kind of chaos that could lead to.

More information on these exciting new comics will be shared tomorrow.

