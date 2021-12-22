Marvel Teases “Hulk of War” and “Banner of Thor” Comics Coming in April

There are a lot of exciting comics on the upcoming slate but today, Marvel shared a tease for two more coming in April. It appears the Hulk and Thor will be crossing paths once again in the near future.
- Writer Donny Cates and artist Martin Coccolo will be teaming up for these mysterious new comics.
- Cates is currently writing the ongoing “Hulk” series and has taken Bruce Banner in a different direction than anything we’ve seen before.
- Now, he will be clashing with Thor, another character recently handled by Cates and who knows what kind of chaos that could lead to.
- More information on these exciting new comics will be shared tomorrow.
