Christmas Evenings Return To Disneyland Paris for Cast Members And Their Friends And Family to Join in on the Holiday Cheer at the Resort

The management team of Disneyland Paris' wanted to keep the tradition of Christmas evenings alive, and give Cast Members and their families the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy evenings in Disneyland Park for two magically merry nights.

After two years of absence due to COVID, Christmas evenings for Cast Members and their families returned to Disneyland Park on December 13 and 16, 2021. In this video posted on Disneyland Paris’ YouTube channel, we see a montage of Cast Members participating in holiday festivities with their friends and family. At the events, Cast Members and their guests were able to embark on various attractions around the Park, enjoy a meal, pose for a selfie alongside Mickey and his friends, marvel at the new Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade, browse the stores and even meet Santa in person in order to share with him their dearest Christmas wishes!

