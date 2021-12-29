“The Book of Boba Fett” Featurette is Now Available Highlighting the Work of Temuera Morrison as the Character

Boba Fett’s return is the subject of the original series from Lucasfilm, The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting today, December 29, 2021. Check out what Temuera Morrison brings to the role of the mysterious bounty hunter in the new featurette, Being Boba Fett.
What’s Happening:
- Join filmmakers Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, and star Temuera Morrison, as they take a look at the Boba Fett character now that The Book of Boba Fett has finally premiered on Disney+. Disney and Lucasfilm have celebrated by releasing a featurette that goes into more detail of the figure's return, highlighting the work that Morrison has been doing as the character.
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.
More Boba Fett News:
