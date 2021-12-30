Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure No Longer Offered for Early Park Admission Beginning January 2nd

After offering access to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure during early park admission for the month of December, Hagrid’s will no longer be offered beginning January 3rd.

What’s Happening:

The theme parks of Universal Orlando offer 1 hour of early park admission to guests staying at their Resort hotels.

Through January 2nd, the attractions offered include: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey Flight of the Hippogriff Jurassic World VelociCoaster Ollivanders

Beginning January 3rd, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will no longer be included in early park admission, through at least February 28th. The attraction will instead open at regular park opening.

