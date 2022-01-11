Domhnall Gleeson Cast as Co-Lead in FX’s “The Patient”

According to Deadline, Domhnall Gleeson (Bill Weasley in Harry Potter, General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy) has been cast as the co-lead in FX’s The Patient, opposite Steve Carell.
What’s Happening:
- This 10-episode half-hour limited series comes to FX from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields.
- Also joining the cast are Linda Emond (Succession), Laura Niemi (This Is Us) and Andrew Leeds (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).
- Co-written by Fields and Weisberg, in The Patient, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.
- Chris Long (The Americans) has come on board as an Executive Producer and will direct the first two episodes of the series. Kevin Bray (Succession) and Gwyneth Horder-Payton (Pam & Tommy) will also be directing for the series.
- Fields and Weisberg executive produce, along with Carell, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Long.
- Production on The Patient begins this week.
More Disney TV News:
- FX has ordered to series an adaptation of the profoundly influential novel Kindred, which has been hailed as a visionary work of science fiction since it was first published more than four decades ago in 1979.
- Hulu has released an all-new trailer plus the key art for season 2 of their original series, Dollface.
- Huzzah! The critically acclaimed Hulu series, The Great has been renewed for a third season.