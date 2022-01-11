Domhnall Gleeson Cast as Co-Lead in FX’s “The Patient”

According to Deadline, Domhnall Gleeson (Bill Weasley in Harry Potter, General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy) has been cast as the co-lead in FX’s The Patient, opposite Steve Carell.

What’s Happening:

This 10-episode half-hour limited series comes to FX from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields.

creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Also joining the cast are Linda Emond ( Succession ), Laura Niemi ( This Is Us ) and Andrew Leeds ( Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist ).

), Laura Niemi ( ) and Andrew Leeds ( ). Co-written by Fields and Weisberg, in The Patient , a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Chris Long ( The Americans ) has come on board as an Executive Producer and will direct the first two episodes of the series. Kevin Bray ( Succession ) and Gwyneth Horder-Payton ( Pam & Tommy ) will also be directing for the series.

) has come on board as an Executive Producer and will direct the first two episodes of the series. Kevin Bray ( ) and Gwyneth Horder-Payton ( ) will also be directing for the series. Fields and Weisberg executive produce, along with Carell, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Long.

Production on The Patient begins this week.

More Disney TV News: