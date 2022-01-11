Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Up To $50 Off Annual Passes Purchased Online

Now through April 7th, 2022, you can save up to $50 on the purchase of an Annual Pass to Universal Studios Hollywood, with a brand new ticket offer from Universal!

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering up to $50 off the purchase of an Annual Pass, if bought online.

The prices and savings breakdown as follows:

As you can see, you’ll get $50 off with the more expensive Platinum Pass, while the cheapest California Neighbor Pass only offers $10 off.

Pass Members benefit from a variety of exclusive incentives including discounts on general admission tickets for friends and family to the theme park, along with the popular seasonal event Halloween Horror Nights and other special events included in the Pass Member program.

Additionally, Pass Members can enjoy sweepstakes opportunities and discounts at participating CityWalk locations.

This special ticket offering is only available through April 7th, so act before then!

More information about Annual Pass options are available here

