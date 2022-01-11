Latest Episode of “Walt Disney World Minute” Talks to Shakira in Magic Kingdom

International star Shakira recently spent time at Walt Disney World Resort on a vacation with her familia. Here’s a Disney’s look as they caught up with her at Magic Kingdom Park for a Walt Disney World Minute.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has shared the latest episode of Walt Disney World Minute, featuring quick chats with celebrities while they enjoy the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The latest episode talks to Shakira as she visited Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The Colombian singer-songwriter told us about her vacation during The World’s Most Magical Celebration, her most memorable performance, what she’s working on next, and what she’s most proud of.
