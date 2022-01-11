Latest Episode of “Walt Disney World Minute” Talks to Shakira in Magic Kingdom

International star Shakira recently spent time at Walt Disney World Resort on a vacation with her familia. Here’s a Disney’s look as they caught up with her at Magic Kingdom Park for a Walt Disney World Minute.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog has shared

The latest episode talks to Shakira as she visited Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The Colombian singer-songwriter told us about her vacation during The World’s Most Magical Celebration, her most memorable performance, what she’s working on next, and what she’s most proud of.

More Disney Parks News: