Judges and Host Announced for D23 Expo’s Mousequerade

The Mousequerade costume contest is returning again to the D23 Expo this year and they’ve already announced the host along with the fabulous panel of judges!

The contest will feature new and returning categories including “Off the Screen,” “Imagine That!,” ''Magical Mashups,” and “Cast of Characters,” as well as a fan-favorite award voted on by the audience and a “Best in Show” prize of $2,300.

Complete rules for entry and details are available on the D23 Expo website

