Production on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Restarts with Letitia Wright’s Return

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally restarting production with actress Letitia Wright.
What’s Happening:
- After several setbacks, among them a major on-set injury and COVID-19 infections, Marvel Studios’ star Letitia Wright healed and is back in Atlanta ready to resume her role as her character, Shuri.
- Production was initially to have restarted last Monday, but was delayed thanks to several cast and crew, Lupita Nyong’o among them, testing positive for COVID-19.
- Last August, Wright suffered an injury while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Production then shut down in late November after the Wakanda Forever team filmed as much as they could without Wright, while she continued to heal from home in London.
- Insiders say the restart is not expected to impact the movie’s release date, which currently stands on Nov. 11, 2022. It had already been moved once before, from July 8, 2022.
- Wakanda Forever has trudged a rocky path so far. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020 with Marvel and the filmmakers having to reconceive the project without the beloved actor.
- Wright, who became a breakout star in 2018 thanks to her work as Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, was elevated to the lead of the sequel. It is unclear if that elevated status continues beyond this sequel into future movies or Disney+ series.
