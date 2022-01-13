Laura Karpman Set to Compose Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels”

According to Variety, Composer Laura Karpman is on board to compose the music for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Karpman will be the second female composer ever to score a Marvel movie. Pinar Toprak, who scored Captain Marvel , being the first.

, being the first. Due to be released on February 18, 2023, Karpman will work alongside director Nia DaCosta.

Karpman is a five-time Emmy winner who has scored the music for HBO’s Lovecraft Country . She is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having scored the music to the Disney+ What If…?

. She is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having scored the music to the Aside from running an all-female studio, Karpman is a passionate voice for inclusion in Hollywood and founded the Alliance of Women Film Composers. Karpman became the first American woman composer inducted by the music branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. She was subsequently elected to be the first female governor of the music branch. Karpman made indelible strides towards diversity, advocating for Academy membership for dozens of underrepresented composers and songwriters, as well as spearheading the Academy Women’s Initiative.

Laura Karpman says: “I am thrilled to be going on this wild adventure with Nia DaCosta and Carol Danvers and am really looking forward to the collaboration.”



