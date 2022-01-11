Laura Donnelly Joins Cast of Marvel Halloween Special for Disney+

Star of HBO’s The Nevers, Laura Donnelly, has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Halloween special for Disney+, according to Deadline.

Laura Donnelly has joined the cast of this secret Halloween special from Marvel, alongside the previously announced Gael Garcia Bernal.

Plot details for the untitled special are being kept under wraps, however Garcia Bernal could potentially be playing a character based on the Marvel character Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects.

No official word yet on who Donnelly is playing, but if Garcia Bernal is Werewolf by Night, she potentially could be Nina Price, who becomes Vampire by Night, Deadline theorizes. Price is the niece of character Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night and a vampire/werewolf hybrid. She carried the lycan gene and was changed further after being bitten by a vampire.

The special is due to begin production in coming months and follows Marvel’s Disney+ shows WandaVision , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , Loki and Hawkeye .

, , and . Marvel and Disney also have shows in the works based on She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

