Artwork From a 1984 Spider-Man Comic Book Sold at a Texas Auction This Week for a Record $3.36 Million

According to the Associated Press, A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday, January 13, for a record $3.36 million.
What’s Happening:
- Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars #8 brings the first appearance of Spiderman’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually inspire the creation of the character Venom.
- The record bidding started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.
- This auction beat out the previous record for an interior page of a U.S. comic book was $657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.
- Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics #1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.
More Marvel News:
- Composer Laura Karpman is on board to compose the music for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.
- Marvel Entertainment and WEBTOON announced Eternals: The 500 Year War launched on both digital comic platforms to coincide with The Eternals film release on Disney+.
- This April, Vita Ayala and Rod Reis’ New Mutants run will bring the heat to the X-Men’s Destiny of X era with a brand-new arc that will see a war ignited between Magik and the Goblin Queen!