“Moon Knight” Trailer Coming Monday During NFL Playoffs on ABC, ESPN

Marvel’s Moon Knight will be coming to Disney+ later this year and Marvel fans won’t have to wait very long to get a closer look at the new series. The first trailer for Moon Knight will be coming this Monday during the NFL Playoffs on ABC and ESPN.

The world premiere of the trailer for Marvel’s Moon Knight will come Monday night during the NFL Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

will come Monday night during the NFL Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Hulu

Tune in MONDAY for the world trailer premiere of the all-new @disneyplus original series, @marvelstudios’ #MoonKnight 🌙 during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @espn/@abcnetwork. pic.twitter.com/p248BIAcM7 — Hulu (@hulu) January 15, 2022

The teaser not only gives us our first good look at the Moon Knight costume, but also our first look at Ethan Hawke’s character and the new logo for the upcoming series.

Marvel’s Moon Knight will be coming to Disney+ later this year.

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars

This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.

Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.

Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.

Showrunner Jeremy Slater was confirmed back in November

Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel She-Hulk

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Premise:

After a near death experience in Egypt, the Egyptian Moon God known as Khonshu saves the life of Marc Spector, granting him superhuman abilities so long as he acts as the God’s fist, taking on the super hero persona Moon Knight.