The “Kingdom Hearts” Trilogy Is Coming Nintendo Switch on February 10th

Kingdom Hearts’ official twitter account tweeted, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5, 2.8, III including the Re Mind DLC all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th!
What’s Happening:
- As of today, free playable demos of 1.5 + 2.5, 2.8 and III are available for Nintendo Switch.
- The trilogy of games are currently on pre-order for $72, and will be $90 upon their Nintendo Switch release.
- If you’re not interested in owning all three games included, you can pre-order individual titles from $33 to $40, with prices climbing following the February 10th release.
Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! pic.twitter.com/LjrLCYsaPN
— KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022
About Kingdom Hearts:
- Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix under the direction of Tetsuya Nomura. The series is a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney.
- Kingdom Hearts follows the main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, as he travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restoring peace to the realms.
