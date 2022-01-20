Disney XD Picks Up New Live-Action Series “Roman to the Rescue”

Roman to the Rescue, a new original live-action series from animal-focused entertainment brand The Dodo, has been picked up by Disney XD.

What’s Happening:

The series is co-produced by The Dodo, Group Nine Studios (Dodo parentco Group Nine Media’s production division) and Nomadica Films.

Roman to the Rescue marks The Dodo’s second project for Disney; the companies partnered on digital short-form series Odd Couples for DisneyNOW in 2019.

Roman to the Rescue will premiere February 12th on Disney XD and the DisneyNOW app, before heading to Hulu

