Disney XD Picks Up New Live-Action Series “Roman to the Rescue”

Roman to the Rescue, a new original live-action series from animal-focused entertainment brand The Dodo, has been picked up by Disney XD.
What’s Happening:
- According to Kidscreen, the new series tags along with 10-year-old animal rescuer Roman McConn as he teams up with influencers and Disney Channel talent to find forever homes for 17 loveable shelter dogs.
- The series is co-produced by The Dodo, Group Nine Studios (Dodo parentco Group Nine Media’s production division) and Nomadica Films.
- Roman to the Rescue marks The Dodo’s second project for Disney; the companies partnered on digital short-form series Odd Couples for DisneyNOW in 2019.
- Roman to the Rescue will premiere February 12th on Disney XD and the DisneyNOW app, before heading to Hulu on February 16th.
More Disney TV News:
- Jelani Alladin, known for his role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, has been cast in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series for Disney+.
- ABC has canceled one game show and parked another, as they prepare their summer line-up. Pooch Perfect has been canceled while Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has been temporarily parked.
- Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff have been cast as series regulars in ABC revival drama pilot L.A. Law.