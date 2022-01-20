Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo to Appear on Good Morning America to Discuss “Encanto”

Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo (both involved in Disney’s Encanto) are set to appear on Good Morning America tomorrow, and yes, they will be talking about Bruno.

Yes! We WILL be talking about Bruno! Make sure you catch #EncantoOnGMA LIVE tomorrow only on GMA with @Lin_Manuel and @JohnLeguizamo!https://t.co/k3cO6Wyna1 pic.twitter.com/I388gN4KWX — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2022

What’s Happening:

ABC Good Morning America, is getting ready to talk about Bruno, with special guests Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo set to appear tomorrow (1/20/22) morning.

is getting ready to talk about Bruno, with special guests Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo set to appear tomorrow (1/20/22) morning. This is, of course, a reference to the 60th full length animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, currently available for viewing to all subscribers of Disney+

currently available for viewing to all subscribers of Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton , Moana) wrote the songs for the hit film, who’s soundtrack has recently hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200

In the film, Bruno (voiced by John Leguizamo) is one member of a gifted family, most members of which possess a magical ability. In the case of Bruno, he can see the future and has visions of things to come. Because of this, most of the family and surrounding town see him as a jinx, causing harm to everyone around him. When his niece Mirabel finds herself in one of his visions, she asks the family about him (as he has been missing since her youth) and is treated to arguably the most popular moment in the film, a musical number about the family and town who “Don’t Talk About Bruno” because of his gift.

You can also find a video of the hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” as performed in over 20 different languages by checking out our article here.

Encanto tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope. You can watch Encanto now on Disney+, or get ready for the digital and physical releases