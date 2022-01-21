Disney PhotoPass Reveals New Metallic Prints Available Now Exclusively at Magic Kingdom for the 50th Anniversary Celebration

Disney PhotoPass’ official Instagram shared that you can now get your favorite Walt Disney World PhotoPass photos printed as a dazzling 8×10 metallic print!
These shining, shimmering, and splendid 8×10 metallic prints are available beginning today, exclusively at Magic Kingdom Park throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration.
Our new metallic photo prints are shining, shimmering, and splendid! ✨
For a limited time only, these dazzling 8×10 metallic prints are available beginning today, exclusively at Magic Kingdom Park throughout the @WaltDisneyWorld 50th Anniversary celebration. pic.twitter.com/1AvLwkjmC5
— DisneyPhotoPass (@DisneyPhotoPass) January 21, 2022
