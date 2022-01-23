Photos: What’s New at Knott’s Berry Farm

I stopped by Knott’s Berry Farm this past Friday to see what’s new. Now that the “off-season” is here, the park has begun work (and postponed some work) on a variety of refurbishment projects. Let’s take a look!

I visited the day before the annual Peanuts Celebration began. Mike was at the park on Saturday to check out the Peanuts festivities, which you can see plenty of on our Twitter account.

The Grand Sierra Railroad gets a fun makeover for the Peanuts Celebration, where you take a trip to the Beagle Bonanza.

Of course, many of the best Peanuts Celebration decorations can be found in Camp Snoopy.

While it actually did close on Monday, January 10th for an extended refurbishment, Knott’s reopened Montezooma’s Revenge the very next day to give coaster fans more of a chance to ride this classic attraction.

I took the opportunity to ride Montezooma’s Revenge a couple of times, as we currently don’t know when it will be closing.

One of the biggest rumors involving this refurbishment is the removal of the flywheel launch system. In fact, this is the last coaster remaining in North America to use that system. It likely will be replaced with a more modern launch mechanism.

Xcelerator is currently closed for refurbishment, probably partially to finish up painting of its excellent new color scheme.

Silhouettes of the Peanuts gang can be found throughout the Boardwalk area of the park.

Over the past decade or so, Knott’s has really been improving on the details around the park. One of the latest examples of this are these new trash cans in the 1950s (above) and 1920s (below) areas of the Boardwalk.

Work has begun in earnest on the new Prop Shop Pizzeria restaurant that is replacing Hollywood Hits.

I had the chance to ride HangTime for the first time since it reopened, and I forgot how equally fun and terrifying it is!

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for our coverage of the Knott’s Peanuts Celebration!