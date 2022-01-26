Walt Disney Records Hosting Twitter Watch Party for “Encanto” This Sunday, January 30th

Walt Disney Records have announced that they will be holding a special Twitter watch party for Disney’s latest animated feature, Encanto.
What’s Happening:
- The Encanto watch party on Twitter, hosted by Walt Disney Records, will take place this Sunday, January 30th at 2:00PM PT / 5:00PM ET.
- You’re invited to tweet along with the incredible cast, filmmakers and musicians. Who exactly will be participating has yet to be announced.
¡Vamos, vamos! Set a reminder, prepare the arepas, and gather la familia for a magical #Encanto Twitter watch party…and we might even be talking about Bruno! 🤫 Tweet along with the incredible cast, filmmakers, and musicians this Sunday at 2pm PT/5pm ET. ✨🦋 pic.twitter.com/KOwFEsxxbx
— Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) January 26, 2022
More on Encanto:
- Disney fans have fallen in love with the soundtrack of the recent Disney animated film Encanto. Now, they can bring it home in the form of two exclusive vinyls from Walmart and Target.
- The official Oscars YouTube channel has released a new 16 minute behind-the-scenes featurette all about the creation of the songs and score of Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto.
- DisneyMusicVEVO recently released a version of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” sung in 21 different languages.
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto is now available to stream on Disney+.