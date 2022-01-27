Disney Releases Fun TikTok Featuring the Country Bear Lip Syncing to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

The official Disney Parks TikTok shared a hilariously accurate video of the animatronics from the Country Bear Jamboree appearing to lip sync to the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto.
The video shows all of our favorite bears portraying different voices of Encanto’s Madrigal family singing along to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the film.
I think I've watched Country Bears too many times that when Isabela came down on her flower swing in Encanto, I immediately thought of her pic.twitter.com/onM5MNPmQ8
— We Don't Talk About Bree(No) ❤💛 (@Daily_Bree_) December 27, 2021
The TikTok is especially funny, since people on twitter have made comparisons between Isabela Madrigal and Teddi Barra from the Country Bears since the film’s release late last year.
@disneyparks
The #CountryBears understood the assignment 😄 Watch #Encanto on #DisneyPlus (ib: @Mo) #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #WeDontTalkAboutBruno #Bruno
