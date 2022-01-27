Frontierland Hoedown Returns to the Magic Kingdom on February 11th

The last in a string of new entertainment announcements made by Walt Disney World today, was the return of the Frontierland Hoedown to the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- The Frontierland Hoedown is set to return February 11th at the Magic Kingdom.
- Guests can do-si-do over towards Pecos Bill’s Tall Tale Inn and Café, where they’ll be encouraged to dance and sing along to the fun.
- Various cast members from the area, along with characters such as the Country Bears, Goofy, and the Splash Mountain gang have been known to join in on the hoedown in the past.
More Magic Kingdom News:
- The Magic Kingdom’s beloved daytime parade, Disney Festival of Fantasy, will finally be returning to the park on March 9th, the anniversary of the parade’s debut in 2014!
- Disney announced today that the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will debut at the park on February 11th!
- Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire will make its debut on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage at the Magic Kingdom on February 25th!