Frontierland Hoedown Returns to the Magic Kingdom on February 11th

The last in a string of new entertainment announcements made by Walt Disney World today, was the return of the Frontierland Hoedown to the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

The Frontierland Hoedown is set to return February 11th at the Magic Kingdom.

Guests can do-si-do over towards Pecos Bill’s Tall Tale Inn and Café, where they’ll be encouraged to dance and sing along to the fun.

Various cast members from the area, along with characters such as the Country Bears, Goofy, and the Splash Mountain

