Disney Cruise Line Updates Policies for Guests Who Have Recently Recovered from COVID-19

Disney Cruise Line has updated their policies for guests who have recently recovered from COVID-19.
What’s Happening:
- It’s noted that in some cases, people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 may still test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- If guests have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 within 11-90 days of their sail date, they may qualify to be considered as “90-Day-Recovered.”
- With the appropriate documentation and subsequent approval, guests considered “90-Day-Recovered” are not required to participate in COVID-19 testing during the Pre-Sail, Embarkation or Disembarkation phases of their voyage.
- As an additional note, the Orlando International Airport testing site has been replaced with a new testing site at the Sheraton Suites Orlando Airport, near the Orlando International Airport.
- The new site is located at 7550 Augusta National Drive, Orlando, FL, 32822 and is open from noon-7 p.m., seven days a week.
