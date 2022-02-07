New “Book of Boba Fett” Character Poster Features Cad Bane

As each episode passes, we get new character posters for The Book of Boba Fett, and the most recent episode is no different with the release of a character poster featuring Cad Bane.
- A new character poster has been released for the hit Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett, this time featuring the character that had everyone’s attention when he appeared, Cad Bane.
- Bane originally appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, becoming a villainous force that specialized in fighting Jedi and dueled with some of the most skilled Jedi during the Clone Wars, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. His reputation led him to be repeatedly employed by the Sith Lord Darth Sidious, working for him on numerous projects, including infiltrating the Jedi Temple to steal a kyber memory crystal containing a list of Force-sensitive children throughout the galaxy.
- It was this character’s turn in the most recent episode of The Book of Boba Fett that had fans locked into their screens as he appeared on screen.
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
- Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.
- The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.
