New “Book of Boba Fett” Character Poster Features Cad Bane

As each episode passes, we get new character posters for The Book of Boba Fett, and the most recent episode is no different with the release of a character poster featuring Cad Bane.

What’s Happening:

A new character poster has been released for the hit Disney+ The Book of Boba Fett, this time featuring the character that had everyone’s attention when he appeared, Cad Bane.

About The Book of Boba Fett: