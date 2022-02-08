Celebrating Cast Members Birthdays at Hong Kong Disneyland

It’s a tradition for cast members to celebrate guests’ birthdays at all Disney Parks by giving them greetings when they wear a birthday button. Now at Hong Kong Disneyland, that birthday magic is spreading to the cast members as well.

What’s Happening:

The video above showcases cast members getting surprised by their leaders to celebrate their birthdays, receiving the same magical well wishes that they give whenever they see a birthday charm or button on guests.

Cast will be presented with one of the three cast-exclusive birthday charms from their leaders to wear throughout their birthday week.

