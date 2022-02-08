Celebrating Cast Members Birthdays at Hong Kong Disneyland

It’s a tradition for cast members to celebrate guests’ birthdays at all Disney Parks by giving them greetings when they wear a birthday button. Now at Hong Kong Disneyland, that birthday magic is spreading to the cast members as well.
What’s Happening:
- The video above showcases cast members getting surprised by their leaders to celebrate their birthdays, receiving the same magical well wishes that they give whenever they see a birthday charm or button on guests.
- Cast will be presented with one of the three cast-exclusive birthday charms from their leaders to wear throughout their birthday week.
More International Disney Park News:
- Hong Kong Disneyland President Michael Moriarty took to his personal Instagram account to show off some of the park as it celebrates Lunar New Year.
- Celebrating and welcoming the Lunar New Year last week, Shanghai Disney Resort held a traditional eye-dotting ceremony to welcome the year of the Tiger.
- Tokyo Disney Resort has announced plans for this year’s Easter celebrations at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, beginning April 1st.