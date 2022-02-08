Walt Disney World Chefs Share Family Recipes Steeped in Their Heritage

As we celebrate Black History Month, Disney chefs have come together to give cast members an exclusive look at some recipes that are steeped in their heritage and passed down from family members, while discussing foods that have deep roots in Black and African American communities.

What’s Happening:

Disney chefs flex their culinary muscles every day by taking ingredients from across the globe, crafting delectable dishes for all. The richness of unique and distinctive flavors is what draws most guests back to Disney restaurants time and time again.

Joni Wilson Ferguson and Alysia Haygood help to develop programming for cast during Black History Month and shared that this event is one way to feature the amazing Black culinary talent at Walt Disney World

“It was really important for us to highlight areas where we may not normally see Blacks and African Americans,” Joni said. “Being able to show the cast that there are people who look like them in roles they may want to get into is really great.”

