ESPN Introduces Humorously Titled Postseasoning Spice at Downtown Disney Event

Sports fans, get ready, as ESPN has finally stepped into the as-of-yet untapped market of sports-themed seasoning! Better yet, a special event celebrating the release of the humorously titled ESPN Postseasoning is happening at the Downtown Disney District.

What’s Happening:

ESPN introduces the most intense spice blend on the global market today: Postseasoning. This mixture of culinary victory and umami is forged from the impassioned spirit of postseason football competition. Why? Because as the gridiron play heats up, your food should, too.

Meanwhile, over at Downtown Disney in the Disneyland Resort

