ESPN Introduces Humorously Titled Postseasoning Spice at Downtown Disney Event

Sports fans, get ready, as ESPN has finally stepped into the as-of-yet untapped market of sports-themed seasoning! Better yet, a special event celebrating the release of the humorously titled ESPN Postseasoning is happening at the Downtown Disney District.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN introduces the most intense spice blend on the global market today: Postseasoning. This mixture of culinary victory and umami is forged from the impassioned spirit of postseason football competition. Why? Because as the gridiron play heats up, your food should, too.
- On the website for this spicy new venture, you can find some recipes using Postseasoning from Rodney Scott, founder of Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston, SC.
- Meanwhile, over at Downtown Disney in the Disneyland Resort, you can partake in a special game of Spicy Chicken Toss. If you win two games, then you can try Postseasoning yourself for free!
