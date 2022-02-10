Meet the Moon Knight of the Future in “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood” in April

Last month, Marvel announced another hard-hitting series of tales told in a limited palette of black, white and red, this time starring Moon Knight! “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood” will feature stories by today’s top creators including acclaimed writer Jonathan Hickman and iconic artist Chris Bachalo.
- Together, these two brilliant comic talents will take readers 6,000 years into the future to introduce an all-new hero who has taken over the Moon Knight mantle.
- This last living priest of Khonshu travels throughout distant galaxies to avenge his fallen god and master.
- Get your first look at the Moon Knight of the future in Chris Bachalo’s early character sketches.
- Stay tuned for more news about “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1,” hitting stands on April 14.
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- “The Last of the Marvels,” the current saga heating up the pages of Kelly Thompson’s Captain Marvel run will come to a cataclysmic end in next week’s “Captain Marvel #36.”
- A new weapon that could rival the might of the Infinity Stones will emerge this May in “Shang-Chi #12!” In this crucial issue, Shang-Chi’s greatest enemies have gathered under his vengeful grandfather and in order to protect his bloodline, Shang-Chi will have to confront his dark side and unleash the power he was destined to wield… the Ten Rings!
- The new “Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic,” a promotional comic that kids are sure to love, will be available in comic shops on May 4.
- Spider-Man 2099 leads a revolution in a new series celebrating the anniversary of Marvel 2099, when Steve Orlando, Paul Fry, and more take readers back to 2099 this May.