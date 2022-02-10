The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure Now Open at The National Jazz Museum in Harlem

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure, which was formerly housed at EPCOT’s The American Adventure, is on the move once again, now open at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

At The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure, Joe Gardner, the musician, mentor and teacher from Disney and Pixar’s Soul, takes visitors on a tour as they discover the rich and surprising history of jazz.

New head of Walt Disney Imagineering, Barbara Bouza, speaks at the opening of the exhibit.

Also at the opening was Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Executive Carmen Smith.

The exhibit was first introduced at The American Adventure inside EPCOT as a tribute to a musical art form that originated by African Americans and fuses influences from many different cultures.

Following the exhibit’s run at EPCOT, the New Orleans Jazz Museum and the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri

Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with these local museums to recreate an EPCOT experience for visitors and residents to enjoy in their hometown – illustrating the legacy each region impressed upon jazz’s dynamic history and evolving culture.

At the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, visitors will also discover artifacts from the history of Jazz music, including Duke Ellington’s piano – one he used from the late 1920’s through the 1940’s – and the signature, large-frame eyeglasses of Dr. Billy Taylor!