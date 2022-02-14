New Commercial for Peppa Pig Theme Park Features New Footage of the Park’s Attractions

We are now just 10 days away from the official opening of the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park, located right next door to LEGOLAND Florida. To celebrate, the park’s official Twitter released the first commercial for the park, which shows off some new footage of the attractions within.
Only 10 more days until opening?! Yippee!
Enjoy our never-before-seen commercial as a special sneak peek, just for you. Happy Valentine’s Day, Friends. We’ll see you at Grand Opening on Feb 24! 💛 pic.twitter.com/lSs5F3HyJP
— Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) February 14, 2022
What’s Happening:
- The Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to open February 24th, 2022 right next door to LEGOLAND Florida.
- The park is designed for young fans of Peppa Pig, featuring attractions that the smallest of children can ride together with their parents.
- The commercial treats us to some new footage of many of the park’s attractions, including:
More Peppa Pig Theme Park News:
- Back in July, the full attraction list was revealed for the park. You can view that list here.
- In August, we were invited to the park to check in on the construction progress, as well as learn more about some of the park’s rides and attractions.
- In November, Peppa Pig Theme Park announced that it will open as a Certified Autism Center and revealed a specially designed ride vehicle that will allow for increased accessibility for children with wheelchairs.
- Earlier this week, we got a first look at the menu for Miss Rabbit’s Diner.
The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park opens February 24, 2022 next to LEGOLAND Florida.