New Commercial for Peppa Pig Theme Park Features New Footage of the Park’s Attractions

We are now just 10 days away from the official opening of the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park, located right next door to LEGOLAND Florida. To celebrate, the park’s official Twitter released the first commercial for the park, which shows off some new footage of the attractions within.

Only 10 more days until opening?! Yippee! Enjoy our never-before-seen commercial as a special sneak peek, just for you. Happy Valentine’s Day, Friends. We’ll see you at Grand Opening on Feb 24! 💛 pic.twitter.com/lSs5F3HyJP — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) February 14, 2022

What’s Happening:

The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park opens February 24, 2022 next to LEGOLAND Florida.