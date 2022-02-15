Disney Cruise Line Announces Longest San Diego Season Ever

Beginning in fall 2022, the Disney Wonder will sail to Baja, Mexico and the Mexican Riviera from San Diego, making it the longest San Diego Season yet!

What’s Happening:

The season beginning in 2022 and continuing through spring 2023, the Disney Wonder will sail 3-, 4-, 5- and 7-night cruises to Baja, Mexico and the Mexican Riviera from San Diego. Depending on the itinerary, these sailings will visit Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada and Catalina Island.

Bookings for these sailings open: Wednesday, February 16 – Disney Cruise Line Platinum Castaway Members Thursday, February 17 – Disney Cruise Line Gold Castaway Members Friday, February 18 – Disney Cruise Line Silver Castaway Members Tuesday, February 22 – General Public

As new Disney Wonder sailings are being added between October 2022 and March 2023, it is necessary to temporarily close select Disney Wonder sailings in October of 2022 and April and May of 2023. These Disney Wonder sailings will be available to book again following the Castaway Club booking cadence above.

