SeaWorld San Diego Releases Official Emperor POV Video

SeaWorld San Diego has released the official POV video for their new roller coaster, Emperor, which is opening on March 12th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Set to open on March 12th, 2022, Emperor is the newest addition to the park’s thrill rides and will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster in the state.
- Named after the Emperor penguin, the world’s largest penguin, the all-new Emperor coaster will mimic this species’ amazing underwater diving ability. Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders will be suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour. Riders will also experience inversions, a barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars will hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows. This is the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.
- Emperor will be the third new SeaWorld Entertainment roller coaster to open this year, following Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando and Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg will also be opening a new coaster at the end of March, called Pantheon.
- The end of March will also see an all new park join the lineup of SeaWorld parks, as Sesame Place San Diego is set to open on March 26th, replacing the former Aquatica water park.