The Metropolitan Museum of Art will be Holding the Event Sunday at The Met – Inspiring Walt Disney February 27th

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will be holding an event, Sunday at The Met – Inspiring Walt Disney, on Sunday February 27th.
What’s Happening:
- Join a panel of experts, including two Disney animation legends, as they reflect on their careers, the making of the classic animated film Beauty and the Beast, and the lasting legacy and impact of Disney on American culture.
- The event is free with Museum admission, though advance registration is required. Space is limited, first come, first served. Registration does not guarantee admission once the auditorium reaches capacity.
- If you are not able to attend this panel, the conversation will also be live streamed to the public on YouTube and Facebook.
- This event is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, which we were able to visit late last year.
More Disney News:
- Hundreds of Disney VoluntEARS gathered this weekend at Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando for “Paws in the Park”, raising more than $12,000 for the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and claiming the title of top fundraising team.
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings at Disneyland Paris offers a most enchanting setting for couples to celebrate their special day in the most romantic city in the world. This year, the resort has an even more iconic symbol for Disney weddings – its very first Disney Fairy Tale Carriage, designed exclusively for private celebrations with Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.
- Ever wish your daily life could have more of a Disney touch without being a theme park? Well, Disney has just announced a new initiative called Storyliving by Disney that will see the company building planned residential communities.