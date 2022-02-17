A Star Wars Fan Tries His Best “Force Wave” in a New Disney+ Ad

You want to subscribe to Disney+. A new advertisement for the Disney streamer sees a Star Wars fan try to imitate Rey and practice his “Force Wave” in his everyday life.

In the new ad, titled “Force Wave,” the Star Wars fan attempts to use the Jedi power to convince a police officer that he is not parked illegally.

fan attempts to use the Jedi power to convince a police officer that he is not parked illegally. Star Wars fans can find all of the Star Wars films on Disney+, as well as animated series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars , Disney+ original series like The Mandalorian and much more.

fans can find all of the films on Disney+, as well as animated series like , Disney+ original series like and much more. Check out the new ad below:

ICYMI – More Star Wars news: