Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2022

by | Feb 17, 2022 12:30 PM Pacific Time

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in March. Highlights include Pixar’s Turning Red, Marvel’s Moon Knight, a new special from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, and more. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies

Turning Red – Friday, March 11th

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins “Turning Red launches exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, 2022.

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Friday, March 11th

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red is a feature documentary about the all-women team at the helm of Pixar's original feature, Turning Red. With behind-the-scenes access to Director Domee Shi and her core leadership crew, this story shines a light on the powerful professional and personal journeys that brought this incredibly comical, utterly relatable, and deeply heartfelt story to the screen.

Cheaper by the Dozen – Friday, March 18th

An all-new movie premiering on Disney+, “Cheaper by the Dozen” is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

More Than Robots – Friday, March 18th

“More Than Robots," an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+ and made in partnership with FIRST®, follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Friday, March 25th

Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.” Directed by Stacey Lee, “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u” is produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Friday, March 25th

Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.

TV Shows

  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
    • March 2nd – “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”
    • March 9th – “Father Figures”
    • March 16th – “Snackland”
    • March 23rd – “Get In”
    • March 30th – When You Wish Upon a Roker”
  • Parallels
    • March 23rd – All Episodes
  • Moon Knight
    • March 30th – Episode 1

New Library Additions

Wednesday, March 2nd

Friday, March 4th

  • Russia's Wild Tiger

Wednesday, March 9th

  • Weekend Family (S1)

Wednesday, March 16th

  • Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
  • Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

Friday, March 18th

  • Step

Wednesday, March 23rd

Wednesday, March 30th

  • I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
