Marvel Fan Tests Out Her “Hero Pose” in New Disney+ Ad

You’re such a poser. A new ad for Disney+ sees a Marvel fan testing out her “Hero Pose” after watching Black Widow on the Disney streamer.

In the new ad, titled “Hero Pose,” the Marvel fan tests out Black Widow’s pose in her every day life, including at her office and while picking up her kids from school.

Marvel fans can watch everything from Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame to animated series like X-Men and Avengers Assemble and Disney+ original series like WandaVision .

