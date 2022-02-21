Rapunzel Figure Installed on the Stern of the Disney Wish

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared an exciting milestone in the construction of the Disney Wish, the installation of Rapunzel onto the stern of the ship!

What’s Happening:

The entire figure is over 30 feet wide, with Rapunzel herself being 9 feet tall – big enough to wear a US women’s size 22 shoe.

The Instagram post features a couple of short clips with two Imagineers, Alyssa and Jay.

After two years of design and fabrication work with a team spread across three different time zones, Rapunzel and her sidekick, Pascal, will welcome guests aboard the Disney Wish for many years to come.

