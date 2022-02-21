Rapunzel Figure Installed on the Stern of the Disney Wish

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared an exciting milestone in the construction of the Disney Wish, the installation of Rapunzel onto the stern of the ship!
What’s Happening:
- The entire figure is over 30 feet wide, with Rapunzel herself being 9 feet tall – big enough to wear a US women’s size 22 shoe.
- The Instagram post features a couple of short clips with two Imagineers, Alyssa and Jay.
- After two years of design and fabrication work with a team spread across three different time zones, Rapunzel and her sidekick, Pascal, will welcome guests aboard the Disney Wish for many years to come.
More Disney Wish News:
- The Disney Wish has already announced experiences featuring Star Wars, Frozen, Cinderella, Marvel characters, and so many others, but now we can add Pixar Animation Studios’ Inside Out to the list, as a new a sweet shop themed to Riley’s Headquarters from the film will aboard the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- The new Disney Wish cruise ship hit the water for the first time last week when it floated out of an enclosed building dock at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Disney has released their own video showcasing the “float out” of this massive new addition to the Disney Cruise Line.
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account shared their last construction update on the Disney Wish one month ago, on January 21st.