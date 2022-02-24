Photos: Royal Theatre Refurbishment at Disneyland

Since Disneyland reopened from the pandemic related closure, the Royal Theatre in the Fantasy Faire has been home to the park’s distanced Princess meet & greets. Now, the Royal Theatre is walled off for refurbishment, leading to a rearrangement of the Princesses.
The entire theater is walled off and was covered in scrims, however recent high winds caused those to come down.
In the meantime, the Princesses are performing distanced meet & greets from the queue to the Royal Hall. A makeshift queue has been set-up in front of the location.
In addition to three Princesses over at the Royal Hall, we also spotted Snow White and the Evil Queen posing for photos nearby.
The Royal Theatre construction walls feature these fun shields inspired by the original facade shields for four of Fantasyland’s opening day attractions, including Snow White and Her Adventures…
Peter Pan…
… and the Mickey Mouse Theater.
