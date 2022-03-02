Disney Magic Itinerary Changes for Two Northern European Sailings to Avoid the Port of St. Petersburg, Russia

The health, safety and security of Guests and Crew remains a top priority for Disney Cruise Line. Disney has made the decision to modify the itinerary of two Northern European sailings aboard the Disney Magic.

What’s Happening:

The scheduled 11-night sailing departing July 30 and 7-night sailing departing August 10th will now visit an alternate port instead of St. Petersburg, Russia.

Disney is currently in discussions with ports in other countries and plans to share updated itineraries later this month. SeaMails are being sent to affected Guests and travel agents with Guests on these sailings: Dear [Guest Who Booked with a Travel Agent],



We are writing with important information regarding your Northern European sailing aboard the Disney Magic on [Date]. We have made the decision to modify your sailing’s itinerary and plan to visit an alternate port instead of St. Petersburg, Russia. We are currently in discussions with ports in other countries and will be reaching out to you again later this month with an updated itinerary. The health, safety and security of our guests and crew remains a top priority for Disney Cruise Line. Should you have questions about your sailing, please contact your travel agent. We look forward to providing you with an enjoyable cruise experience later this year.

Sincerely,

The Cast and Crew of Disney Cruise Line

