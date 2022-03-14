Tumble Monkeys Returning to “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” This Summer

While “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” has been back at Disney’s Animal Kingdom since May 15th, 2021, one element missing has been the popular tumble monkeys. Today, Disney announced that the beloved element will be returning to the show this summer.

The return of the tumble monkeys to “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” was announced today through the official Disney Parks TikTok:

, the show features songs from the film in addition to live singers, dancers, and acrobats to bring the story to life. Perhaps with the return of the tumble monkeys and things getting somewhat back to normal, the show may drop the “A Celebration of” moniker and return to just being called Festival of the Lion King this summer. However, that's just speculation on our part.

If you’re unaware of what the tumble monkeys are, then check out this behind-the-scenes video from 2015:

To see the full current show with the modifications, check out our video from last year:

